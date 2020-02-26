Nigeria: Constitution Review - Senate Steering Committee Meets Today

Abuja — The Steering committee of the 56-man Senate committee on Constitution Review inaugurated a fortnight ago by Senate President, Dr. Ahmad Lawan, is to hold its inaugural meeting today.

The eight-man committee consisting of principal officers, headed by the Deputy Senate President, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege who also doubles as chairman of the larger committee, is to fashion out a working document for the main committee to work with.

A ranking Senator told THISDAY on condition of anonymity yesterday evening that the committee has been scheduled to meet today shortly after the valedictory session to be held by the Senate for the late Senator Silvanus Longjan (Plateau Central), who died after a brief illness at an Abuja hospital last week.