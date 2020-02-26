Gambia: Wafu Appoints Two Gambians Women Referees

25 February 2020
The Point (Banjul)

West Africa Football Union (WAFU) Zone A has appointed two Gambian women referees to the forth coming Wafu Women's tournament Sierra Leone 2020.

Referee Isatou Touray and assistant referee Abie Ceesay are among seventeen selected match Officials across the Wafu Zone A for the two weeks Football Championship.

The two Gambian officials will begin their assignment on Tuesday 25th February 2020 between Guinea and Senegal where Isatou Touray serves as Referee, assisted by Abie Ceesay, Nafisatou Yekini Shitou from Benin and Edoh Kendedji from Togo.

Isatou began her trade in 2011 as an amateur at the local level where she honed her skills to eventually becoming an eye catching potential.

The Assistant Superintendent of Immigration (ASI) continued her pursuits at the country's premier Female League and other GFF Women's Football matches until she bagged her FIFA accreditation in 2015.

Isatou is also the officer Commanding at the Bakau Immigration post.

Similarly, Assistant Referee Abie Ceesay who is also a lieutenant at the Gambia Armed Forces is appointed by Wafu as being among the short listed nine (9) assistants referees for the women's tournament.

Abie began her career with the flag in July 2008 and held on until 2012 when she received her FIFA insignia as an international assistant referee.

Both Isatou and Abie have had a couple f matches in the recent past assigned by CAF across the continent on Women's Football and are in fact, scheduled to take charge of FIFA U17 Women's Qualifier match between Morocco and Botswana in March.

In a related development, GFF Match Commissioner Arret Njie Jah is also in Sierra Leone as appointed by Wafu as Match Commissioner int eh Zone A Women's tournament.

Meanwhile, the Gambia Women's have safely arrived in Sierra Leone ahead of the commencement of the WAFU Zone A Women's tournament.

The Gambia is based in the city of Bo with Group opponents Mali, Guinea Bissau and Liberia.

