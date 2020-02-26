Gambia: BAC Participates in a Major Set Settal At Brikama District Hospital

Staff and ward councillors of the Brikama Area Council, led by their chief executive officer Modou Jonga, Saturday participated in a major cleansing exercise within the Brikama District Hospital.

At the end of the exercise, chief executive officer Jonga expressed delight for the Council's participation in the cleansing of one of the biggest and the busiest health facilities in terms of patient flow in the country.

Mr. Jonga stated that sanitation and hygiene is key to achieving good and sustainable health, saying their participation in the exercise is routine and a fulfilment of their core mandate as enshrined in the law.

He thanked the staff of the council and the environmental health and sanitation unit for their selfless commitment in taking part in the exercise.