Gambia: BAC Participates in a Major Set Settal At Brikama District Hospital

25 February 2020
The Point (Banjul)
By Fatou B Cham

Staff and ward councillors of the Brikama Area Council, led by their chief executive officer Modou Jonga, Saturday participated in a major cleansing exercise within the Brikama District Hospital.

At the end of the exercise, chief executive officer Jonga expressed delight for the Council's participation in the cleansing of one of the biggest and the busiest health facilities in terms of patient flow in the country.

Mr. Jonga stated that sanitation and hygiene is key to achieving good and sustainable health, saying their participation in the exercise is routine and a fulfilment of their core mandate as enshrined in the law.

He thanked the staff of the council and the environmental health and sanitation unit for their selfless commitment in taking part in the exercise.

Read the original article on The Point.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The Point. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: The Point

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Zero Creativity? Diamond, Tanasha's Video Hit By Controversy
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Trade is Key to Wealth Creation in Africa - Afreximbank's Oramah
Jammeh Raped Women, Including Gambian Beauty Queen - Report
Nigeria's Economy - New Growth Numbers Stir Controversy

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.