Gambia: 'Govt Is Gamtel's Major Debtor'

The director general of The Gambia Telecommunication Company (GAMTEL) told deputies of the Public Enterprises Committee (PEC) of the National Assembly on Monday that government and its agencies are the company's major debtors.

Alhagie Seedy Jaiteh made these remarks while presenting the company's 2018 Activity Report before the committee. He added that as a result of those debts the company is facing financial challenges. He said the company would have made massive investment had it not been the debts government owes.

Mr. Jaiteh called on the Public Enterprises Committee (PEC) to act so that the dream of the company can be achieved.