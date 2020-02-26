Gambia: 'Govt Is Gamtel's Major Debtor'

25 February 2020
The Point (Banjul)
By Ismaila Sonko

The director general of The Gambia Telecommunication Company (GAMTEL) told deputies of the Public Enterprises Committee (PEC) of the National Assembly on Monday that government and its agencies are the company's major debtors.

Alhagie Seedy Jaiteh made these remarks while presenting the company's 2018 Activity Report before the committee. He added that as a result of those debts the company is facing financial challenges. He said the company would have made massive investment had it not been the debts government owes.

Mr. Jaiteh called on the Public Enterprises Committee (PEC) to act so that the dream of the company can be achieved.

Read the original article on The Point.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The Point. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: The Point

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Trade is Key to Wealth Creation in Africa - Afreximbank's Oramah
Zero Creativity? Diamond, Tanasha's Video Hit By Controversy
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Jammeh Raped Women, Including Gambian Beauty Queen - Report
Nigeria's Economy - New Growth Numbers Stir Controversy

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.