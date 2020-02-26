Gambia: North Bank People Smile As Minister Presents Equipment

25 February 2020
The Point (Banjul)

The minister of Agriculture Hon. Amie Fabureh has put smiles on the faces of women in North Bank Region (NBR) after presenting milling machines, power tillers and other equipment to them.

The presentation was a result of request made by the women of the area to President Adama Barrow during his nationwide tour.

Fass Njaga Choi, Madina Sering Mass and Pakau Njogu were some of the villages in the region that benefited from the president's benevolence in the form of machinery.

Minister Fabureh, the first female agriculture minister of The Gambia assured the people of North Bank that her ministry has taken a new dimension. And that a new chapter has been opened for the sector. she pointed out that the welfare of Gambian farmers is very dear to President Barrow particularly women. she said the milling machines, power tillers and other equipment would go a long way in improving agricultural value chain in the country.

The Agriculture minister said the ministry under her watch would do everything possible to ensure that the sector is mechanised.

The minister for Information, Communication Infrastructure, Ebrima Sillah, said the government of The Gambia is doing a lot for the country through its various sectors. "As a ministry responsible for communication, we are here to create visibility of various ministries," Hon. Sillah said. He added that the government is doing a let to improve the livelihood of the people of The Gambia particularly the farming community.

He reminded that his ministry is also responsible for technology, citing that there are plans to ensure the use of ICT in the modernisation of farming in the country.

The National Assembly Member (NAM) for the area Hon. Omar Darboe, called on the people of his constituency to rally behind President Barrow for development. Hon. Darboe said politics is about interest and people need to follow the government that is serving their interest. he said his constituency is enjoying electricity, good roads and other amenities thanks to the Barrow administration.

The distribution of equipment in the region is being headed by the governor, Ebrima K. Dampha.

