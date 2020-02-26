Gambia: Valued Property, Licence Collectors Trained On Electronic Devices Operation for Tax Collection

A two-day intensive training of valued property and licence collectors on the operation and administration of electronic devices for tax collection ended in Brikama.

The training which aimed to equip Brikama Area Council (BAC) tax collectors with in-depth technical know-how of the electronic devices to ensure effective use was facilitated by the council's IT unit.

Speaking at the end of the session, Omar Darboe, licence manager expressed delight with the level of commitment manifested by participants during the course of the training.

Mr. Darboe underscored the benefits of shifting from manual to digital collection in maximizing revenue mobilisation thus enhancing service delivery to the taxpayers.

Similar remarks were delivered by the manager of valued property, Dembo Bojang.

Public Relations Officer, Lamin Singhateh commended the participants and line managers for their commitment and steadfastness during the course of the training.

Mr. Singhateh called on participants to be diligent in the due execution of their functions.

Councillor Cherno Jawla on behalf of the chairman expressed appreciation with the methodology of the training and urged the participants to exhibit the core values of commitment to public service and professionalism in the performance of their duties.