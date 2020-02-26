Gambia: On GRTS Awards!

A former American football player, athletic director and coach -Joseph Vincent Paterno has once said that- success without honor is an unseasoned dish; it will satisfy your hunger but it won't taste good.

On Saturday, The Gambia Radio and Television Services (GRTS) in collaboration with Biddy's Promotion honoured Pap Saine, Co-publisher of The Point Newspaper's alongside 20 others with "Award of Excellence" at a Gala dinner and award night held at Paradise Suites Hotel.

The awards were meant for great personalities of the country, who served the nation with due diligence in their various fields and capacities. Among the recipients include, present and former (deceased) staff of the national broadcaster.

The award night was designed to recognise the outstanding contribution these recipients especially in the growth of the institution and by extension to our dear motherland.

Therefore, the award is not only important but came at a right time.

By awarding the staff for their positive impact that their works have had, the national broadcaster is building confidence for other staff to be enthused to even do more.

What is more gratifying is the fact that each of the recipients of the award in their own way have contributed greatly towards the advancement and development of this great institutions.

This thus reminds us about a popular saying that every good citizen makes his country's honour his own, and cherishes it not only as precious, but as sacred.

Suffice it to state that awards are personal recognitions as they are about stepping up to take more responsibility. The national broadcaster by all indication has set the ball rolling for journalism to thrive, with the introduction of its ever-expanding programmes and news content to meet public demand.

As we congratulate all the awardees for their hardwork and dedication, we also thank the national broadcaster and its partners for their foresight in promoting journalists and journalism in general. May we continue to use our pens responsibly!

"It's incredible to win an individual award in a team sport and also one where everybody wants to be able to say, 'I'm the best'."

Kaka