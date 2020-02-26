Gambia: Bombada to Entertain Gunjur United in 2nd Division Today

25 February 2020
The Point (Banjul)

Bombada FC will entertain Gunjur United in the week-thirteen fixture of the 2019-2020 Gambia Football Federation (GFF) second division league today, at the Box Bar Mini Stadium in Brikama.

The Brikama based-team is among teams vying for promotion to the country's premier league next season.

They will scuffle to whip Gunjur United to keep their hopes of returning to the first division league next season following their demotion to the second division league season before last.

The Gunjur based outfit is among clubs brawling for survival in the country's second tier for another season after losing two games in a row.

They will spar to pound Bombada to bounce back in the second division league to improve their chances of gaining promotion to the first division league next season.

