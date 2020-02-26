Gambia: Ministry of Transport Concludes Sector Retreat

The Ministry of Transport, Works and Infrastructure with its Public Enterprises The Gambia Ports Authority, The Gambia Maritime Authority, The Gambia Civil Aviation Authority, The Gambia International Airline and National Roads Authority as well as representatives from Gambia Transport Service Cooperation and Office of the President recently concluded a two-day sector retreat at Tendaba.

The retreat was grace by the Minister of Transport Works and Infrastructure Hon Bai Lamin Jobe, who encouraged sectors to regularly monitor the implementation of their works plans which were submitted to his Ministry.

He also lamented that, the aim of the sector meeting was to reflect on the flagged points that were highlighted in the previous retreat and to assess how far the sector has gone in the implementation of the action points/commitments that were drawn in the previous Batokunku sector retreat in the last quarter of 2019.

In the same vein, the forum gave opportunity to sectors (GPA, NRA, GIA, GCAA, GMA) representative from GTSC to present on their work plans that were tailored for the implementation of sector strategies 2020.