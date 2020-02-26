South Africa: Young KZN Woman Repeatedly Raped Then Murdered, Allegedly By Cousin

25 February 2020
News24Wire (Cape Town)
By Kaveel Singh

A 20-year-old KwaZulu-Natal woman was repeatedly raped and then murdered over the weekend, allegedly by her cousin and a neighbour.

Nomvula "Juba" Buthelezi was allegedly attacked by the men at her homestead in Mashesheleng in Nquthu, MEC for Social Development Nonhlanhla Khoza said on Tuesday.

"We are extremely disturbed and disheartened by the rape and murder of a young woman. It's alleged that the attack occurred on Saturday night when she had just arrived back home from the nearby shop.

"The perpetrators allegedly gagged Nomvula before dragging her to another house within the homestead where she was repeatedly raped [before being] strangled to death."

The MEC said she was "shocked" to learn that one of the alleged perpetrators was the victim's cousin.

"The mother of this young lady had assumed that she was with her aunt when she did not see her on Saturday night."

Police spokesperson Colonel Thembeka Mbele confirmed that Nquthu police were investigating a case of murder.

"[She] was found half naked inside the house. The post-mortem will determine the cause of death."

Khoza said Buthelezi's body was discovered by family members in one of the houses in the homestead.

"It was covered in a blanket allegedly to give the impression that the person underneath it was asleep. The alleged perpetrator, the cousin, was arrested by police on Sunday while the neighbour was arrested on Monday.

She added that the two men knew Buthelezi well.

"Considering that one of them is her cousin who lived in the same homestead as her, there is very good reason to believe that she trusted him. These are the men who were supposed to protect her but they are the ones who violated her.

Khoza added: "Such incidents demonstrate that we are indeed a sick society. In calling for justice for Nomvula, we want to see these vicious predators rot in prison."

She said a team of social workers were dispatched to the Buthelezi family to "provide psycho-social support following the horrible incident".

Source: News24

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: News24Wire

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Zero Creativity? Diamond, Tanasha's Video Hit By Controversy
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Trade is Key to Wealth Creation in Africa - Afreximbank's Oramah
Jammeh Raped Women, Including Gambian Beauty Queen - Report
Nigeria's Economy - New Growth Numbers Stir Controversy

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.