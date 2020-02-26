Angola: Patients Demand More Humanization in Hospitals

25 February 2020
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Ondjiva — The need for strengthened humanization of services and improved attitude of health staff for better quality of medical assistance in hospitals of the southern Cunene province was defended on Monday by local patients.

Speaking to Angop, Angelina Fernando, a patient, said that for a health institution, good service is important to increase the effectiveness of treatment and satisfaction of those, who seek medical assistance.

Eufémia Ndakalako, other patient, stressed that when someone is going through a moment of fragility, doctors should be more humanistic in their care and ensure that the person assisted is treated with care and dignity, so that the patient is motivated and empathy is created between doctor and patient.

Patients regretted the attitude shown by some nurses and doctors, not only of the Ondjiva General Hospital, specially weekends when little humanism and professionalism of hospital professionals is demonstrated with some patient waiting for assistance during hours.

In his turn, the director of Ondjiva General Hospital, Esteve Mendes, said that the way a patient is taken care should have a positive impact on his / her recovery.

