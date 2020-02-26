South Africa: RICA Fails to Provide Lawyers and Journalists With 'Special Protection', Concourt Hears

25 February 2020
News24Wire (Cape Town)
By Canny Maphanga

The Regulation of Interception of Communication Act (RICA) fails to provide any special protection in two categories: Where the subject of surveillance is a lawyer or journalist, the Constitutional Court heard on Tuesday.

"It has never been our contention that lawyers and journalist are absolutely immune to surveillance. We accept that there will be times that it is necessary to [be] surveilled," advocate Steven Budlender SC argued on behalf of the amaBhungane Centre for Investigative Journalism.

"But as RICA stands at the moment, there is no requirement for the SSA [State Security Agency] to tell the judge that as a lawyer they just need to say what they are investigating me for. It is the same for journalists - the extraordinary sensitive conversations he has with sources - the state should not be able to listen to those," Budlender said.

This as amaBhungane approached the country's highest court seeking a confirmatory ruling deeming the RICA Act "unconstitutional" and "invalid".

This after the investigative unit emerged victorious after the Gauteng High Court in Johannesburg declared mass surveillance and the interception of foreign signals by the National Communications Centre "unlawful and invalid" in September last year.

Among the five orders granted by Judge Roland Sutherland was an order that sections 16(7), 17(6), 18(3)(a), 19(6), 20(6) and 22(7) of RICA were inconsistent with the Constitution and invalid to the extent it failed to prescribe procedures for notifying the subject of the interception, News24 reported.

The case began in 2017 after amaBhungane's management partner received confirmation its managing partner, Sam Sole, had been under surveillance under RICA around the time when he was investigating the National Prosecuting Authority's decision to drop charges against former president Jacob Zuma.

Justice Zukisa Tshiqi questioned why special protection needed to be afforded to lawyers and journalists but not civil society.

"There is a good argument for auditors and civil society activists, but we have singled out two persons that the law has recognised who have legal privilege because they have legal protection. The state cannot ask to see the memo for my clients or ask Mr Sole for his conversations with sources/whistle blowers," Budlender argued in response.

While amaBhungane accepts that surveillance plays an important role in law enforcement, it questions whether there are any safeguards in the RICA Act.

"Surveillance [of] my private communication violates my right to privacy. There must be sufficient safeguards to prevent the abuse of that power.

"There is nothing in RICA that creates sufficient safeguards, Mr Sole gets surveilled and he never finds out until years later. When you look at RICA and the absence of safeguards, it is patently unconstitutional," Budlender said.

He further said it allowed the state to exercise its coercive power over an individual without the individual ever knowing about it

The confirmatory proceedings are continuing.

Source: News24

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: News24Wire

Most Popular
Central African Republic
Business
Senegal
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Zero Creativity? Diamond, Tanasha's Video Hit By Controversy
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Trade is Key to Wealth Creation in Africa - Afreximbank's Oramah
Jammeh Raped Women, Including Gambian Beauty Queen - Report
Nigeria's Economy - New Growth Numbers Stir Controversy

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.