Angola: Paulo Amaral Displays 'Reciclarte'

Luanda — A solo exhibition by Angolan artist Paulo Amaral, entitled "ReciclArte", will be unveiled on the 28th of this month, at the Cultural Center of Brazil in Angola.

The display , which will be open to the public until March 27, brings together 20 works focused on the theme of recycling materials used in plastic arts.

In this exhibition, the author presents paintings, installations and sound material, produced to warn the society to the current precariousness of the environment.

It is a set of works made with everyday materials, such as slippers, bottles and cardboard, which interact with classic plastic arts products.

Speaking to ANGOP, the artist said that he intends, with this display, to encourage the correct handling of recyclable products and promote the protection of the environment.