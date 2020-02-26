Ethiopia: Abiy Ahmed 's Citizen-Focused Govt Bringing More Refugees Home

25 February 2020
The East African (Nairobi)
By Fred Oluoch, Bob Karashani

The change of government in Ethiopia, with Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed at the helm, is encouraging refugees living all over the region to return home.

In the past week, 76 Ethiopian refugees in Kenya and 128 in Tanzania returned home in response to what Ethiopia calls a citizen-focused diplomacy programme.

The Ethiopian Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesperson Nebiat Getachew said more than 120,000 Ethiopians had been brought home from more than 10 countries including Kenya and Tanzania over the past one year under a new initiative by Dr Ahmed's government.

There are about 28,560 Ethiopian refugees in Kenya while 1,500 others are languishing in Tanzanian prisons -- most of them part of a human trafficking network that operates routes to South Africa.

Eujin Byun, communications officer at the United Nations High Commission for Refugees (UNHCR) in Kenya, told The EastAfrican that the refugees and host countries agree the situation in Ethiopia is good enough for them to return.

The first group of refugees was flown from Kakuma in Kenya to the eastern Ethiopian city of Dire Dawa in two UNHCR-chartered flights, from where they will then travel by road to Jijiga, the capital of the Ethiopia's Somali Region.

More than 4,000 refugees from Kakuma and Dadaab refugee camps in Kenya are expected to be assisted to return home in the coming months. Ms Byun said the voluntary return is gradual and UNHCR has started with those in the camps because they are easy to locate.

The UNHCR is supporting returnees with a reintegration package in the form of cash assistance, which also includes transportation allowances to ensure they can travel to their places of origin.

According to Mr Getachew, the plan is to slowly convince refugees that they will also benefit from the country's growing economy and don't need to continue living as exiles. He said the ministry was also working to protect the rights and dignities of Ethiopian citizens living abroad.

Copyright © 2020 The East African. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.