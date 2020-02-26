Liberia: Den-L Distributes Medical Equipment

The Development Education Network-Liberia (DEN-L) has embarked on the distribution of medical equipment to health facilities in Gbarnga, Bong County amid the outbreak of Lassa fever in the country.

During one of the presentations at the Soul Winning Baptist Clinic in Gbarnga, former DEN-L's Executive Director, Dorothy Tooman said the move is intended to protect healthcare workers from contracting the disease.

Tooman further explained that the donation was triggered by mounting calls from authorities in Bong for the institution's intervention, amid the deadly disease outbreak.

Tooman calls on beneficiary clinics to adequately use the materials, noting that doing so will provide a safe working environment for them. Tooman also admonished Bongese to wash their hands regularly and keep their environments clean in order to prevent the disease.

Materials donated include nose masks, gloves and protective gears, among others.

For her part, the Acting Officer - in - Charge at the Soul Winning Baptist Clinic, Musu Jacobs who took delivery of the materials, applauds DEN-L for the gesture, noting that it came at a time the clinic is in need.

Jacobs then outlines drug shortage and medical equipment as some major challenges facing the facility, with a call for a prompt intervention.By Joseph Titus Yekeryan in Bong-Edited by Winston W. Parley