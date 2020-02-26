Namibia: Man Suspected of Killing Wife Found Dead

24 February 2020
New Era (Windhoek)
By Selma Ikela

After allegedly strangling his wife to death on Thursday morning in Windhoek, a 37-year-old resident of Kleine Kuppe drove all the way to Omega in the Kavango East area where he committed suicide.

The lifeless body of Eric Zambwe Sikanda was discovered on Friday morning.

It is alleged Sikanda was en route to Katima Mulilo where he and the wife are from. The police suspect Sikanda killed his wife, Purity Luze Matengu, a nursing student in their backyard rented flat on Thursday morning and fled the scene thereafter.

New Era learnt the relationship between the two was marred with violence.

Khomas regional police crime investigations coordinator Abner Agas said Matengu's body was discovered on Thursday early evening after Sikanda called a relative and informed her that he had killed his 29-year-old wife therefore they should go and inform the authorities.

Agas said since the relative Sikanda called resides elsewhere she in turn called occupants in the main house where Sikanda and the wife rented to check on Matengu whereby they confirmed the incident. New Era also learnt that Sikanda had also at the same time informed his relatives he was going to end his life.

According to the police, Sikanda was unemployed after he had resigned from his government job. The couple had a child together.

- sikela@nepc.com.na

Read the original article on New Era.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 New Era. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: New Era

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Zero Creativity? Diamond, Tanasha's Video Hit By Controversy
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Trade is Key to Wealth Creation in Africa - Afreximbank's Oramah
Jammeh Raped Women, Including Gambian Beauty Queen - Report
DP Ruto Isolated as Rift Widens in Kenya's Ruling Party

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.