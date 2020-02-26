Sudan: Council of Ministers Holds Hearting On Sudan School Certificate's Arrangements

25 February 2020
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Khartoum Feb, 25 (SUNA)- The Council of Ministers held on Tuesday a regular meeting, chaired by the Prime Minister, Abdalla Hamdouk, and reviewed a report on the arrangements for Sudan Certificate's exams, scheduled to be launched in next April.

The report which was presented by the Minister of Education, Prof. Mohamed Al- Amin Al-Toam has pointed to the efforts that were exerted to secure the Sudan certificate exams through a higher committee headed the Minister of Interior andincludes other security organs.

The government spokesman and Minister of Culture and Information, Faisal Mohamed Salih, said in press statement that the number of students expected to sit for the exams for the year 2020 are estimated at 541,782 male and distributed amongst 4,077 examination centers across the country and 15 centers in abroad.

Meanwhile, the Cabinet also reviewed a report presented by the Minister of Finance and Economic Planning, Dr. Ibrahim Al-Badawi, about Sudan partners' meetings in the Swedish capital, Stockholm.

He explained that the meetings were the most successful ones that ever have been taken place with partners.

He stressed that the Sudanese technical team has presented about nine reports covering all field, adding that these reports found acceptance from participants.

He said that an agreement was made to holding the Donors Conference in June and will be preceded by a preparatory meeting in Paris in April.

