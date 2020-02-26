Sudan: Agricultural Chambers, Saudi Al-Ajlan Group Discuss Joint Cooperation

25 February 2020
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Khartoum — The Chairman of the Steering Committee of the Federation of Agricultural Chambers, Engineer Ahmed Abdel-Rahman Al-Doma reviewed, with the delegation of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia's Al-Ajlan Industrial and Commercial Investment Group in led by its Deputy Director General Dr. Mohamed Al-Armani, prospects of joint cooperation, particularly in the areas of cultivation, ginning and spinning of cotton in Sudan until the stage of industrialization, where the Saudi group is active in the field of clothing industry. Engineer Al-Douma, welcomed the desire of Al-Ajlan Group to invest in the field of cotton cultivation up to the spinning and manufacturing stage, stressing readiness to provide all the assistance, information and expertise required to make the group's investments in Sudan succeed in achieving common interests and satisfying the Sudanese market. For his part, Dr. Al-Armani expressed the group's desire to invest in cotton cultivation in Sudan until the stage of the garment making, revealing that the choice of Sudan came from the reality of the possibility of producing cotton of high quality consistent with the quality of the group's factories' products of international quality, pointing out that the group has wide and varied opportunities in Sudan. It is to be recalled that the group's delegation was briefed by Dr. Omar Al-Marzouqi, an agricultural expert, on the experience of rain-fed cotton, Dr. Abdal-Rahman Hassan in the fields of investment in the irrigated sector and Engineer Osama Abdeen Sharaf, The Head of the Spinning and Weaving Chamber at the Federation of Industrial Chambers spoke about the reality and investment opportunities available in the field of spinning, textile and the availability of markets required for the textile industry and trained manpower.

