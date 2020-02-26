Sudan: Memory of Sultan Ajabna, and Kandak Mendi Celebrated

25 February 2020
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Khartoum — The Sudanese International Council, in partnership with the Redeina Association for Culture, Heritage and Peacebuilding, celebrated today, Tuesday, at the Ministry of Culture and Information, the 100 anniversary of Sultan Ajbana, and Kandaka, Meriem Mendi daughter of Sultan Ajabna for her role in national struggle and resistance of the colonizers under the motto (Sultan Ajabna, a shining bright star in the country's skies of patriotism).

The Undersecretary of the Ministry of Information and Culture, Rashid Saeed, during his to the ceremony welcomed the ministry's guests, announcing the formation of a department for Peace and Diversity in the ministry aimed at promoting peace and the management of diversity.

He added that the ministry deals with the society for the joint organization for its programs, indicating that celebration of the Sultan Ajbana, and Kandaka, Meriem Mendi is a celebration of all the Sudanese heroes who fought against colonialism and injustice, and the December revolutionaries follow their path.

On his part, the Undersecretary of the Information and Culture ministry, Dr. Jaraham Abdulgadir, described Sultan Ajabna as a legend, revealing that the ministry will proceeds on enhancing the intangible culture and the management of diversity.

