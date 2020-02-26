Sudan: CBOs Gives Permission to Family Bank to Extend Small-Scale Finance

Khartoum — As part of its efforts to expand the circle of financial inclusion and spreading the culture of self-employment and making financing available to more economic activists; especially women, youth, graduates, professionals, craftsmen, pensioners, people with special needs, productive families, entrepreneurs and owners of economic initiatives, the Central Bank of Sudan (CBOS) has given permission to the Family Bank to provide small-scale finance in line with the requirements of the stage, in addition to the permission to participate in the financing mechanism and sharing the risks of youth financing programs for agricultural entrepreneurship. It is worth mentioning that the amount decided by the central bank for the small finance is 1.5 million pounds, according to the policies and CBOS brochures.