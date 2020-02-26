Sudan: Gezira University Targets Cultivation of 10,000 Fruit Trees

25 February 2020
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Medani — The Vice-Chancellor of Gezira University Professor Mohamed Taha Yousuf inaugurated on Tuesday at Al-Nishaishiba Campus in Medani, the launch of the project on the cultivation of 10,000 fruit trees in all university complexes. The Vice-Chancellor of Gezira University announced, when addressing the celebration held in the honor of the occasion, that the second phase of the project would be implemented outside the university, pledging establishment of Tree Association in the university, calling for joining all efforts to achieve the project goals. For his part, the Deputy Vice-Chancellor of the University, Professor Sami Mahjoub, announced that the project aims at planting 10,000 fruit trees in all university complexes inside and outside the city of Medani, adding that the project is an introduction to the agricultural campaign that targets the provision of vegetables, meat, dairy and fruits to all citizens of Medani City at low prices in order to implement the university's community issues- based strategy, stressing the need for project continuity and tree conservation. The Chairman of the Committee of Planting Fruit Trees at the university Dr. Abdallah Awad Sid Ahmed said that the male and female students were an essential part of the project through exertion of effort and money, in addition to absorption of the energies of all university employees to achieve the project's goals and enhance affiliation, besides the educational and economic benefits. He said that the idea of the project was to create integrated horticultural gardens of fruits, shade and as a natural outlet.

