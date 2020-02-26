Liberia: LEAD-MFA to Recruit New Student Athletes

LEAD Monrovia Football Academy (LEAD-MFA) is set to recruit a new batch of student-athletes to increase its student population.

The Academy, in collaboration with Orange Liberia, will host series of youth football tournaments for kids between the ages of 7 and 14 from March 6 to April 24, 2020.

The process is expected to be conducted in nine of Liberia's 15 counties, with the winners in each county traveling to Monrovia for a Grand Final on April 24, 2020.

According to the Academy, the recruitment period will also be used to administer entrance exams to future student-athletes.

The recruitment process is expected to commence on March 6 in Lofa County at the Free Pentecostal Mission Sports Pitch and in Tubmanburg, Bomi County, at the C. H. Dewey Sports Pitch.

LEAD MFA added 22 new student-athletes at the beginning of the 2019-20 school year, bringing the academy's total student population to 109 (65 boys, 44 girls).

The Academy is currently operating in facilities that belong to Konola Academy in Konola, Liberia, but at the same time making progress with the construction of its new campus in Careysburg, with the hope of migrating to its new campus in September 2020.

According to its monthly newsletter, it has so far raised US$225,949 towards its $250,000 goal since launching the One Brick Campaign in July 2019.

Empowering the Next Wave of Leaders

On December 16, three of LEAD MFA's young ladies (Blessing Nagbe, Blessing Kieh, and Zeta Kromah) were named to Liberia's U-20 Women's National Team. The trio are currently with the U-17 women's national team as they prepare to host Ghana U-17 on Sunday, March 1, at the Antoinette Tubman Stadium

After its establishment in Liberia in 2015, with the aim of providing Liberia's talented youth with academic, football training, and life skills lessons to improve academic performance, and prepare students to lead positive change in the country, the Academy's efforts have begun revealing impact- translated to tangible opportunities.

In July 2019, LEAD MFA U-15 ladies made history at the USA Cup by becoming the first Liberian women's team of any age to win an international tournament which has promoted a positive narrative about Liberia.

In December 2019, three female student-athletes were called up to join Liberia's U-20 Women's National Team for a friendly match against Sierra Leone.

Later in January 2020, additional six female student-athletes were called up to Liberia's U-17 Women's National Team for World Cup qualifiers.