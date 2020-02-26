Namibia: Impossible to Evacuate Namibians From Wuhan Now - Govt

17 February 2020
New Era (Windhoek)
By Albertina Nakale

In response to widespread concerns by hordes of Namibian students studying in China who feel they have been abandoned by the government, international relations minister Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah said the World Health Organisation (WHO) has at this stage not recommended mass evacuations of foreign nationals from China.

The Chinese city went into lockdown three weeks ago following the outbreak of the deadly virus, which has so far claimed over 1 600 lives.

Nandi-Ndaitwah said there have been several inaccurate reports in the local media in recent weeks on Namibian students in China, in light of the coronavirus outbreak.

She announced there are currently 500 Namibians studying in China. Of these, 27 live in Wuhan, Hubei Province. According to her, it is with a sense of gratefulness that the ministry can state that none of the Namibian students have been infected or contracted the virus.

Equally, she maintained, Namibian authorities are in constant communication with international organisations such as the WHO to benchmark and coordinate their response with international best practice in terms of the virus response. "The government fully understands the concerns of the Namibian students in the People's Republic of China, however, Namibia as a member of the WHO is expected to abide by the guidelines of the said world organisation, which has at this stage not recommended mass evacuations of foreign nationals from China," she remarked. She noted the Namibian embassy in Beijing is working closely and in conjunction with the Hubei provincial government, constantly monitoring the situation. Further, she stated, the embassy, together with the provincial government, is in contact with the concerned students. As per measures taken by Chinese authorities, Nandi-Ndaitwah said movement outside the university campus is still restricted for all those residing on campuses of the various academic institutions. "These measures apply to all, regardless of nationality. The measures are being enforced, especially in light of the fact that face masks are not easily available due to high demand. Namibia appreciates the assistance provided by university authorities in Hubei, who have ensured that our students are provided with facemasks and food by delivering these items to the students' doorsteps," she indicated. Moreover, she announced, the Namibian government has established a national contingent committee on the coronavirus response to be able to respond effectively to any eventuality with respect to the disease. "The Namibian government understands the feelings of Namibian students in China as they are in a new situation. However, the government calls on them to continue cooperating with the Namibian embassy and the relevant Chinese authorities," she pleaded.

Read the original article on New Era.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 New Era. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: New Era

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Zero Creativity? Diamond, Tanasha's Video Hit By Controversy
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Trade is Key to Wealth Creation in Africa - Afreximbank's Oramah
Jammeh Raped Women, Including Gambian Beauty Queen - Report
DP Ruto Isolated as Rift Widens in Kenya's Ruling Party

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.