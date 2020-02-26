Liberia: Canadian-Based Humanitarian Organization Donates School Materials to Needy Liberian Children

Monrovia — Nine-year-old Felecia Kpor of the Nathan S. Karkpor Christian Academy in Fendell was all smiling with the new book bag she received from a group of visitors at her school.

Felecia was one of more than 75 students who received book bags from the charity organization, the Less Fortunate Children Organization (LEFOCO) - a registered nonprofit organization based in Canada.

According to the organization's founders, a Liberian couple, Mr. Rosler Wleh and Hokie Obey, the NGO is tailored and designed to address challenges affecting children living in extreme difficult circumstances in the developing countries.

"Our initiative is especially focused on giving less fortunate children in all categories equal opportunities for a brighter future and empowering them to become productive through development and learning opportunities, while projected and formed within the context of initiating and implementing children development programs and intervening on behalf of the affected children through education and relief programs," a statement from the organization said.

In Canada, the couple spends most of their time and resources gathering school materials for the less fortunate children back in Africa, especially their native homeland Liberia.

Recently, Madam Obey came to Liberia with a huge consignment of school materials including book bags, copy books and pencils.

She distributed the items to more than 500 children at both private and public schools in Louisiana and Careysburg townships - outside Monrovia.

Felecia's school, the Nathan S. Karkpor Christian Academy in Fendell, was the first stop. Addressing the staff and students, Madam Obey said the donation was the organization's way of helping the less fortunate children.

Felecia said they will now keep their books and other materials safe and will also be encouraged to stay in school.

The Principal, Clarence S. Karkpor, thanked the organization for the donation, stating it was the first of its kind at his school. He said his school was established to afford underprivileged children tthe opportunity to learn.

"We are very grateful for this surprised, but meaningful gesture. It will be the first time that some of these students will own a book bag," Karkpor said.

"They come from underprivileged homes, and their parents cannot even afford to pay their tuition. But because we want to give every child of this community the opportunity to learn, we open our arms and took them in.

The Supervising Principal of Careysburg District, Madam Thodosia P. Sherman lauded on behalf of the Ministry of Education lauded LEFOCO for "thinking about the needy Liberian children."

This is very much true of the African continent and war-ravaged Liberia in specific focus which people, due to ignorance, disease and civil inertia are distressed and traumatized.

In Liberia is among the worst underdevelopment countries in the world with children and women suffering the devastation.

In view of this grim situation, LEFOCO's founders said the task rest on humanitarians as hope for these thousands of affected children.

"These organizations and individuals will constitute the open doors of hope to these children's diverse needs; help them to reclaim peace, work for peaceful future, suppress aggressive behavior and provide them with adequate education to become useful into the society. It is against this background the Less Fortunate Children Organization (LEFOCO) has come to meet some of these needs if not all," the group said in a statement.