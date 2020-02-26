Sudan: Girl Raped By Armed Men in Darfur Camp

Darfur — Three armed men seized a minor girl in front of her brother and raped her in one of the Garsila camps for displaced people in Wadi Salih locality in Central Darfur on Monday evening. Displaced people were prevented to reclaim their lands in North Darfur.

Central Darfur camps coordinator El Shafee Abdallah told Radio Dabanga that the girl was found the following morning, lying on the main road in poor conditions.

The victim was transferred to Garsila Hospital. Medical examination confirmed that she was raped and severely beaten, according to the report of the Garsila police.

North Darfur

In North Darfur, displaced people were prevented from reclaiming their farms in the area of Deleiba, 20 kilometers northwest of Kutum. The Sudanese Professionals Association (SPA) of Kutum locality demanded that the authorities provide security and enable farmers to access their lands for cultivation.

Yahya El Khams, SPA spokesperson in Kutum locality, said to Radio Dabanga that he has received more complaints from resistance committees and residents in Deleiba. Men in vehicles and an motorcycles regularly prevent displaced people from reclaiming their agricultural lands, which they had abandoned during the war that started in 2003. They claim the lands are not for farming, but for grazing.

He called on the locality and state authorities to enable the returnees to reclaim and cultivate their lands.

