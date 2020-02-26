Nigeria: Three Baby Factories Discovered in Imo

26 February 2020
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Chinonso Alozie

Owerri — An investigation by Vanguard has revealed that at least three illegal orphanage homes popularly known as baby factory, have been discovered in Imo state.

The investigation in Owerri by Vanguard followed after a series of disturbing discussions around some persons on the business of child trafficking while using the orphanage homes as a cover up in Imo.

Some areas as mentioned to Vanguard have been marked where these baby factory owners operate freely, within Orlu local government area, Orji and Uratta both in Owerri North local government area of Imo state.

To this end, Vanguard spoke with the Grand Patron of the Association of Orphanages and Homes Operators, in Nigeria, ASOHON, Godson Akpunonu, who confirmed that two to three illegal homes have been identified and that the association was compiling its report to forward to the Assistant Inspector General of Police, AIG, in the South East zone for action.

Akpunonu, assured that the report may likely get to the AIG, in the next three weeks and that from the AIG office it will be forwarded to the various states command of police to follow up.

Speaking to Vanguard he said: "If you check two to three years back and what is happening now you know is different. Right now, security agencies are now more careful knowing too well that there is an organization that is also fighting child trafficking.

"As a result of this association called ASOHON, it has helped the security agencies to know the illegal orphanage homes.

"The issue of illegality, those baby factory are the ones not registered. Just now we have fished out three of them who are practising illegality in Imo state."

It was his view that "We are about to report to the Assistant Inspector General of Police, in the zone. We are preparing our report against that particular place. We have been in all the whole states inspect in Imo state, we found two or three in Imo.

"We are still on the report. We are meeting with the AIG, and there with all the executives of ASOHON, we will hand over the report to him. Then, the report from the AIG, to the state's command.

"We have plans also to submit it to all the state government ministries handling this issue. Hopefully, in the next three weeks the report will get to the AIG."

Vanguard News Nigeria.

Read the original article on Vanguard.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Vanguard

Most Popular
Central African Republic
Business
Senegal
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Zero Creativity? Diamond, Tanasha's Video Hit By Controversy
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Trade is Key to Wealth Creation in Africa - Afreximbank's Oramah
Jammeh Raped Women, Including Gambian Beauty Queen - Report
Nigeria's Economy - New Growth Numbers Stir Controversy

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.