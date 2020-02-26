Liberia: Court Grants Rep. Kolubah Two Weeks Foreign Medical Leave

Monrovia — Judge Roosevelt Willie of the Criminal Court "A" at the Temple of Justice, Tuesday, February 25 resolved to grant indicted Montserrado County District #10 Lawmaker Yekeh Kolubah a two-week medical leave, which he is expected to seek in the Republic of Ghana.

Representative Kolubah was denied a request for medical leave by the court on February 12 this year when Judge Willie ruled that he could not grant the lawmaker the medical leave for the second time because the court was not given sufficient notice to study his request.

Tuesday's ruling of the court makes it the second time the Montserrado County lawmaker, who is a staunch critic of President George Weah, will leave the country to seek treatment in Ghana.

His first medical leave was granted in August 2019 after his lawyer and doctor had pleaded with the court, submitting that he had been diagnosed of an unnamed illness that would require treatment abroad.

This latest move by Judge Willie to grant the lawmaker medical leave comes after a heated argument between Representative Kolubah's lawyer, Cllr. Findley Karngar and Montserrado County Attorney Edwin Martin.

Cllr. Karngar called on the Judge to take notice of the additional information that his client provided to the court relating to the status of his health.

Resisting his argument, Montserrado County Attorney Cllr. Edwin Martin added that the argument by Cllr. Karngar was vague and ambiguous because he did not lay anything before the court including citation of the murder case that has no relation to lawmaker Kolubah's case.

Cllr. Martin furthered that the submission made by Cllr. Karngar to the court should show the intent of the moving party and the essence of its request and why the court should rule based on the law supporting the granting the travel request.

"Wherefore and in view of the foregoing, counsel prays your honor to deny same as same is intended to delay and baffle these trials in the interest of justice and grant unto the prosecution any other relief as your honor may deem just and equitable in the premise," Cllr. Martin argued.

Representative Yekeh Kolubah was charged alongside Mohammed Keita, Abu Keita, Oliver Konneh, Johnson Kpor and Vamah Kulubah with the crimes of aggravated assault, criminal attempt to commit murder, kidnapping, criminal facilitation and solicitation.

The other defendants are accused of flogging one Emmanuel Freeman. Police claimed Freeman was manhandled by the personal body guards of the lawmaker at his Old Road Residence on June 5, 2019.