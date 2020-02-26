Liberia: Executive Backs 'Controversial' Firm Hired to Expand Ria Highway

Monrovia — The Executive Mansion has come in strong defense of East International, a Chinese firm hired by the government to expand the Roberts International Airport, noting that the company is not new to the implementation of "durable projects in Liberia".

Deputy Presidential Press Secretary Smith Toby told Executive Mansion reporters Tuesday, February 25, that the Chinese firm has continued to carry out series of road construction projects in the country.

Toby said criticisms about the company are only based on critics' misconception and hate for President George Weah.

"Even in the days of former President Sirleaf, the company that was hired to do a road to her home town was East International, but it has become a strange company in the ears of Liberians all because President Weah and his administration have given them a piece of job to do. East International has been around and given several roads projects to do and they've been performing," Toby said.

"There is nothing wrong with you speaking about things that interest you concerning your country, but it is equally important to speak reality."

Toby added that East International signed a concession agreement with government, which was passed under the 53rd Legislature and secured funding to construct the road to Julijuah, Bomi County.

Additionally, he said the company has also been doing other road work in the Thinkers' Village and Baptist Seminary communities, Payensville City.

Meanwhile, Toby said that the 54th Legislature has perused documents submitted by East International based on recommendation from President Weah and has agreed to give the RIA contract to the company.

President Weah and his Economic Management team have persistently expressed that road connectivity is important; Mr. Toby said, while clarifying that the Chinese firm has been in Liberia for the past three years and has completed its bidding process for the ELWA to RIA contract.

"The President will not compromise Liberia interest for individual interest and that it is why he's being very strong with this company on those projects that will bring benefits to people of this country, but people still doubt."

East International has come under pressure from the public, with many people concern about how they maneuvered to get such a lucrative contract. A FrontPage Africa's investigations had uncovered its poor performance in the construction of streets in Bong County.

Liberia - Sierra Leone Inter-Transport Dialogue

In a related development, the National Transit Authority has begun negotiation with authority of the Sierra Leonean transport service for an inter-transport system between Liberia and that country, using the Tata buses, Toby said.

"The President is thinking and working to have our buses cut across the region, because connecting to the region using transport is difficult, now we do not have a direct flight and the head of the NTA, Herbie McCauley is in Sierra Leone discussing Liberia-Sierra Leone Road Transport aimed at introducing inter-country cross border transportation within the Mano River Union Basin," he said.

If the negotiation goes well, he said it will empower and alleviate constraints face by cross-border traders within the Mano River Union basin.

However, the roads on which these buses will be travelling, according to Toby, need to be rehabilitated after the consummation of the agreement.

President Instructs LPRC to halt 'Provisional Lifting'

In a separate development, President Weah has instructed the Managing Director of the Liberia Petroleum Refinery Company to halt all provisional lifting.

Provisional lifting is a practice under which the LPRC allows one petroleum importer to take the product of one importer with the understanding that the borrower will replace the product in time upon the arrival of the borrower's product.

Toby quoted President Weah as saying that the issue of provisional lifting has been a serious issue at the LPRC because importers had relied on this to carry out many of their operations.

He said the president has also instructed the Minister of Commerce to countercheck the operations of those responsible for daily consumables in the country.

Toby continued: "So, if you are a minister responsible for rice, you have to check if rice is in the country and will not have to sit for situation to occur before you come back to give excuses."

Moreover, Toby has assured Liberians that they will be alerted on President Weah's final decision, after he complete reading the report, which he said unearthed a lot of different things that have happened in the public sector.

He, however, refused to provide details on the outcome of the recommendations submitted by the Presidential Taskforce.

"The President is not taking 'no' for an answer; he's not taking excuses for productivity but asking a question for what has happened, that's why he set up the committee headed by the Minister of State without Portfolio and that committee has submitted its report to the President," he maintained.

"We have a system problem in every sector of this country, but as government continues to work, some of those things will burst up and unearth itself and in the process of containing them, these corrective measures will be made."

Additional Housing Unit

Toby announced President Weah's move to implement a 100 housing units in Grand Gedeh County, as part of his plan to alleviate Liberians from underprivileged status.

"We will like to inform you that the President has approved 100 housing unit for Grand Gedeh County, in continuation of those housing projects that you see in Popo Beach and Sass Town," he said.

According to him, the Liberia Agency for Community Empowerment (LACE) is expected to take a team to Grand Gedeh County to do assessment for project.

Toby said the project will start immediately when locals of the county give an approval to the team.

Gov't has granted the rights to Miller's Family

Meanwhile Mr. Toby said government has granted all rights to the family of the late Zenu Miller after accepting the medical report relating to the death of the broadcaster.

He said: "The family has spoken that they have accepted the medical report of their son and asked the government to stay off public perception on asking for autopsy. The government has equally granted family right to the decease and asked the family to take solace."

Toby said the concerns raised by the public was geared at politicizing the death of the later Miller, while lauding the family for their decision.