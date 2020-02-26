Liberia: Lawmaker Wants Executive Protection Service Director Questioned Over Brutality Against Journalists

Monrovia — A member of the House of Representatives, Moima Briggs Mensah wants to Plenary invite Executive Protection Service (EPS) Director Trokon Roberts to answer questions to allegations surrounding Journalists Zenu Miller and Christopher Walker EPS brutality.

Representative Mensah in her communication Tuesday to plenary narrated that the two Liberian Journalists were in late January reportedly manhandled by EPS security officers during the 2019/2020 National County Sports Meet finals, thus linking the EPS to the death of Journalist Zenu Miller of OK FM.

Meanwhile, the Press Union of Liberia (PUL) will open a Book of Condolence in memory of its fallen Miller.

The Book will be opened at 11:00am at Union's Headquarters on 44 Clay Street, and the PUL is calling on media practitioners and members of the public to turn out to sign in memory of the fallen journalists.

Zenu was pronounced dead on Saturday, February 8, 2020 at the ELWA Hospital after he had accused some members of the elite presidential guard, the Executive Protection Service (EPS) of brutally flogging him.

The Miller family has rejected the Weah Administration offer of underwriting the cost of autopsy on the remains of the top journalist. Hypertension (High blood tension) has been presented as cause of death by the Family.

Zenu Miller complained of being brutalized on Sunday, January 26, 2020 exactly a month tomorrow by Agents of the Executive Protection Service at the final of National County Sports Meet where he had been providing commentary for the football match.

In an effort to memorialize Zenu K. Miller, the Press Union of Liberia is urging broadcasters to observe five minutes of silence and air Zenu's football commentary or voices throughout their broadcast; newspapers are in the same token advice to feature Zenu's photo while eulogizing him in their own patterns.

All journalists, the Zenu K. Miller Family, friends of Miller and the public are kindly asked by the Press Union of Liberia to be seated at the PUL before 11:00am on Friday at the Headquarters of the Union on 44 Clay in Monrovia.