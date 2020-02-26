Liberia: Representative Kanie Wesso Spearheads Road Project Linking Gbarpolu And Lofa Counties

Salayea — Residents of Belle and Salayea Districts in Gbarpolu and Lofa Counties respectively, are rallying to construct the road linking the two counties to boost trade and other development activities.

The initiative followed series of negotiations between Rep. Kanie Wesso (District #2, Gbarpolu County) and residents led by elders of Kpayaquelleh Town in Salayea District, Lofa County.

At a mass meeting attended by local chiefs, elders and residents of both districts recently, the people agreed to begin the massive clearing and cutting of trees for the road project which will connect Gborsangaye Town in Salayea to the Via River which links Belle District.

Road connectivity in Central and Northern Liberia is a serious challenge, leaving citizens of the region to walk for hours and sometimes for days to get to the nearby towns or villages in search of their social needs.

The bridgeless Via River, which forms the boundary between Belle and Salayea districts has become a major impediment to trade and social activities. These risky canoe rides last for hours, and sometimes leads to loss of lives.

A 'classic' example, our reporter in the area said, is Neakia Town, situated 40km from the Via River. With over 6,000 inhabitants, the town is totally cut off, no road and no health center.

Rep. Wesso and the people are hopeful that the road, when built, will alleviate some of the difficulties the residents have always experienced, and at the same time boost trade and other developments.

The Gbarpolu Lawmaker urged residents of the two districts to cooperate and vowed to stand with them for the successful completion of the project.

In separate remarks, the traditional leaders of both districts lauded the lawmaker for the initiative, and pledged their support to the project.

The lack of road in most parts of Liberia is one of the leading causes behind the ever-rising poverty ratio and under-development.

Since its inception, the Weah-led Government has made road construction its number one priority, picking up from the strides made by the immediate past administration.

Rep. Wesso lauded President George Weah for his support to the county, and promised to put before him the issues of road connection in the region.

Meanwhile, the Gbarpolu lawmaker, beside road, continues to undertake series of projects in the agriculture and health sectors.

He has supplied farmers with farming tools and other materials to enhance their farming activities and distributed medical drugs to serious towns and villages.