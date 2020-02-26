Liberia: SUP Sends Solidarity Message to China As Coronavirus Rages

Monrovia — The Student Unification Party (SUP), the student-based political party at the State-run University of Liberia, has sent out a solidarity message to the People Republic of China as the deadly Coronavirus causes fear for the Asian nation.

SUP, founded in 1971, is the oldest student-based political party at the University of Liberia. The leadership of SUP which comprises of the politburo and the Central Committee members are similar to the ruling Communism party of China.

In a release signed by its Secretary General Ephraim T. Nyumah to the China Embassy in Monrovia, SUP encouraged President Xi Jinping and the people of China to be steadfast in combating the deadly Coronavirus.

"In the confident spirit of the uncompressing liberation struggle as fundamentally and unwaveringly laid down by Comrade martyr Mao Zedong and acting on Massescractic philosophy, the Student Unification Party (SUP) stands in solidarity with the People of China as they resiliently and collectively combat the outbreak of the deadly coronavirus," the release said.

The party says despite many challenges posed by the coronavirus, it cannot doubt the resilience of the People of China in dealing with the situation swiftly and meticulously.

SUP stressed that it is cognizant of China's many support to Liberia and Africa, while recalling the world's most populous nation's help to Liberia during the dark days of Liberia's 14 years of civil war and deadly Ebola virus outbreak.

"There were many countries that came to our aid; among them, the People Republic of China played an unforgettable role. In a time of difficulties, as it is in the case of China today, we cannot lose sight of her continuous support to Liberia," SUP said in a statement.

"From infrastructure development to roads and bridges, from Education to Health - we see the extended redemptive hands of China to the struggling mass of our people - for this; we stand with the People of China."

SUP also extended a special message of hope to all Liberian students studying in China, calling on them to remain focused and abide by the regulations of the Chinese Health Authority and the World Health Organization (WHO) on the coronavirus.