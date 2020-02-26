Liberia: Kokoyah Students Get Notebooks From Research And Dev. Network

Kokoyah — Making good on their promise in assisting in health and education, the Liberia Research and Development Networks, (LRDN) distributed a dozen of hygiene buckets with faucets, three packs of pens and 300 pieces of LRDN branded copy books to Saye Weh Town and Dean Town in Kokoyah District, Bong County.

The gesture is part of LRDN's third anniversary, during which it unveiled more than 80 dozens of copybooks that it intends to distribute free of charge to kids of primary schools in three counties, Nimba, Bong and Margibi.

Mr. John S. M. Yormie, Jr, Executive Director of LRDN, said their visit to Kokoyah was based on findings and results from the region in 2018, when his team conducted a survey in partnership with Accountability Lab Liberia on the indicators of health, education and employment by the MNG Gold Mining Company.

"LRDN was able to establish and document the deplorable condition of the general living condition of the population affected by the mining and concession activities of the company. Seeing the poor education and hygiene of the people in the MNG concession area, I took pity and compassion. So we decided to identify with the locals of the community to assist in our little way.

Lucy Zorgbah, wife of the town chief of Saweh Town, thanked the team and said what LRDN did for them, was out of love.

"If you did not love us, you would not have brought books for our children to learn. If you do not learn, you can become an embarrassment to the society. Learning is good; this is why you see some us are like this," she said

Yormie further said that he was fulfilling a promise with the items that his LRDN donated. He had promised to give back at least 25 percent of the proceeds from the sale of his book -- "Liberia in the Colorful World of Diplomacy," launched in June 2019.