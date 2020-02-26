Nigeria: Police Discover Baby Factory, Rescue 25 Children in Rivers

26 February 2020
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Egufe Yafugborhi

Port Harcourt — Police in Rivers State said on Wednesday that at least 25 children and six pregnant women have been rescued from a baby factory in Rivers State,

The spokesman of the state police command, Nnamdi Omoni, said the development followed Tuesday's offensive launched by the command's E-Crack Team against the baby trafficking syndicate operating at Oyigbo and Trans Amadi in the Port Harcourt metropolis.

He said: "Following intelligence reports, our men discovered a baby factory and rescued 25 children and six pregnant women with some other suspects believed to be owners of the place. They are at Mile 1 Police station.

He said police had commenced moves to track down the other members of the gang.

