Nigeria: Oshiomhole, Ajimobi Sued Over Deputy National Chair Position

Ado-Ekiti — The All Progressives Congress (APC) chairman in Ado Ekiti local government in Ekiti State, Michael Akinleye has dragged the party to court over an alleged plot to impose former Oyo State Governor, Senator Abiola Ajimobi, as the Deputy National Chairman (South) of the party.

Akinleye, who claimed to be an aspirant for the coveted position in the originating summons deposed by his lawyers, T. J. Omidoyin and Tunde Oke, said his right had been violated and grossly infringed upon by the action taken by the Comrade Adams Oshiomhole-led National Working Committee (NWC).

The APC chieftain stated that he expressed his interest to vie for the position in a letter dated January 20, 2020, which he forwarded to Ekiti APC to nominate him for the position. This, he attached as exhibit.

Apart from Ajimobi and Akinleye, Senator Gbenga Aluko is also contesting for the vacant position and was the preferred candidate from Ekiti APC.

The position became vacant following the appointment of former governor of Ekiti State and occupier of the position since 2018, Chief Niyi Adebayo, as Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment.

Joined in the suit are APC National Chairman, Adams Oshiomhole (1st respondent), National Working Committee (2nd), National Vice Chairman, South West (3rd), APC South West Zonal Caucus (4th), Ekiti State Chairman of APC (5th), Ekiti State Caucus of APC (6th), APC (7th) and Senator Abiola Ajimobi (8th).

The Zonal Publicity Secretary of the party, Hon Karounwi Oladapo, confirmed to newsmen that the zonal caucus of the party and other respondents had been duly served.