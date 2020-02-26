Zimbabwe: Special School Appeals for Maize-Meal

Ruvimbo Special School in Southerton, Harare, is appealing to the Government and well-wishers to assist it in sourcing maize-meal.

The school, which caters for children aged six to 20 with autism, down syndrome, microcephaly, mental retardation, cerebral palsy, hyper-activity and epilepsy, has 103 learners that it serves lunch.

The school's catchment areas are Mbare, Highfield, Glen Norah, Glen View, Budiriro, Mufakose, Kambuzuma, Rugare and Southerton.

The head, Mrs Hellen Mandisodza, told a delegation of well-wishers that visited the school that they only had rice.

"We are having some serious challenges when it comes to feeding our children here at school due to the shortage of mealie-meal. Of course, we have got some rice, but our children need sadza, which is our staple food," said Mrs Mandisodza.

"We can't leave the office to join queues for cheaper mealie-meal because our learners need special attention. Our situation has been worsened by the fact that we are yet to receive our grant from Government."

Mrs Mandisodza said the school also had challenges accessing clean water.

"We are experiencing a lot of problems here. We lost our water pump and tanks to thieves that overpowered our security guard and since then, access to clean water is a challenge.

"We need to beef up our security. We need a pre-cast wall around the school because we used to have a fence, but the steel poles which were supporting the fence were all stolen.

"We also require reliable transport to carry our learners and the staff to and from the school."

Aspiring Member of Parliament for Southerton Constituency Cde Andrew Makahamadze pledged to donate a water tank and resuscitate the school's borehole, which broke down.