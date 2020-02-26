Malawi: Atupele Sets Aside Personal Ambition 'In Favour of Serving Malawi'

United Democratic Front (UDF) president Atupele Muluzi has said he has set aside personal ambition of aspiring to be the country's leader under his party's banner in favour of serving Malawians which has seen his party entering into an alliance with ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) ahead of the fresh elections.

Its UDF and DPP alliance Alliance sealed: Atupele Muluzi and President Peter Mutharika DPP-UDF alliance reflects the will the will of followers from both parties. Ndanga: UDF and DPP are ready to move together as one family, to move Malawi from poverty to prosperity.

Muluzi will not run for presidency in the fresh elections and is yet not running mate of President Muthatika.

Speaking at Kamuzu Palace in Lilongwe when DPP and UDF signed the alliance pact, Muluzi, who served as Minister in President Peter Mutharika administration, said since the 2019 elections, the country has struggled to maintain the stability and economic growth that leaders had worked so hard to establish.

Muluzi said UDF and DPP has along history, saying throughout the previous government they have been able to demonstrate that the two parties can work together for the benefit of the people.

"There is an African proverb that says that if you want to go fast you go alone, but if you want to go far you go together. It is in that spirit that I have set aside any personal ambition in favour of serving Malawi as part of a more comprehensive team," said Muluzi attracting handclapping and chants of the audience which included members of DPP and UDF.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Malawi Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Muluzi thanked President Mutharika for showing "a true willingness" to develop a real partnership.

"I hope that through our renewed partnership, we will be able to offer all Malawians with a positive choice that is based on deep and real experience of governance," said Muluzi.

He assured UDF supporters that through this new partnership with DPP, their voices will be heard.

Muluzi said throughout the many discussions he has had with President Mutharika, it has been clear that they share so very many ambitions for Malawi.

"We might not always agree on how we might achieve those ambitions but let me reassure all Malawians that our commitment to serve our beautiful Malawi will ensure that we will find a solution that is both inclusive and credible. We will not just walk away from the difficult problems," he said.

Muluzi said he believes that President Mutharika understands as much as he do that the priority has to be rebuilding the trust, stability and growth of Government across Malawi.

"Our beautiful country and our lively democracy is the envy of so many in Africa, but we must now work hard to ensure that we reach out to all voters across the country for the benefit of all Malawians," he said.

Speaking earlier, UDF spokesperson Ken Ndanga said the alliance reflects the will of DPP and UDF followers.

"UDF and DPP are ready to move together as one family, to move Malawi from poverty to prosperity," said Ndanga.

Political analysts have since touted UDF as a party that can add more value in terms of extra votes to DPP in the fresh presidential election.