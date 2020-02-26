Zimbabwe: Mnangagwa, Chinamasa Sucked in GMB Silos Saga

25 February 2020
263Chat (Harare)
By Elia Ntali

President Emmerson Mnangagwa and former Finance minister Patrick Chinamasa have been sucked in the Grain Millers Association of Zimbabwe (GMAZ) saga over finances allegedly used for rehabilitation of Grain Marketing Board (GMB) silos.

Giving oral evidence before the portfolio committee on Lands and Agriculture chaired by Gokwe-Nembudziya legislator Justice Mayor Wadyejena, GMAZ chairperson Tafadzwa Musarara said Mnangagwa and Chinamasa requested funding from the GMAZ to refurbish silos to stock maize harvested under the Command Agriculture program.

"Sometime in 2017, the chairperson of the cabinet committee on Food Security now President, approached the milling industry saying the silos needed funding in preparation for command agriculture which was expected to be very successful,"

"The silos needed to be funded and he advised that the treasury didn't have funding at that particular time so we were later approached by the then minister of Finance Patrick Chinamasa who advised us that government was seeking a loan from the millers for the funding of the repairs of the silos and as millers we provided a funding arrangement through a turn sheet, we signed an agreement with the minister of finance which we have submitted to this committee." said Musarara.

However, GMB represented by Operations Director, Clemence Guta said they did not receive any funding from GMAZ but Mnangagwa appeared in a video in which he said they had an agreement with the millers association to buy 800 000 tonnes of maize.

Read the original article on 263Chat.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 263Chat. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: 263Chat

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Trade is Key to Wealth Creation in Africa - Afreximbank's Oramah
Zero Creativity? Diamond, Tanasha's Video Hit By Controversy
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Jammeh Raped Women, Including Gambian Beauty Queen - Report
Nigeria's Economy - New Growth Numbers Stir Controversy

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.