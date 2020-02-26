Mozambique: Minister Admits 'Serious Concern' Over Cabo Delgado

25 February 2020
Agencia de Informacao de Mocambique (Maputo)

Maputo — Mozambican Interior Minister Amade Miquidade has admitted that the terrorist attacks in parts of the northern province of Cabo Delgado are "a matter of serious concern".

According to a report in Tuesday's issue of the independent newssheet "Carta de Mocambique", he was responding to questions from journalists in Luanda. The insurgents, he said, are "faceless individuals" who "do not identify themselves".

"We do not know what they want, what makes them commit massacres", said the Minister. "But there is no purpose that leads individuals to kill innocent people, to dismember these same victims, to burn down villages and attack health centres".

Miquidade was sent as an envoy from Mozambican President Filipe Nyusi, carrying a message to his Angola counterpart, Joao Lourenco.

Despite his admission of serious concern, Miquidade also claimed that the Mozambican defence and security forces are managing to keep the situation under control in those areas of Cabo Delgado affected by the insurgency.

Echoing remarks made last week by Nyusi, Miquidade claimed the insurgents have financial support from inside and outside Mozambique. The raiders "are operating with sophisticated resources", he said.

Asked to reveal which nationalities are taking part in the attacks, he said he did not want to go into detail, but there was no doubt that "somebody from outside is financing these activities".

Questioned as to whether the message from Nyusi concerned the situation in Cabo Delgado, Miquidade said that cooperation in defence and security requires the exchange of information.

"We are proposing strengthened cooperation", he said. "This is not the first time that an envoy from the President has been sent in the area of defence and security, and we hope that tomorrow, or in a month's time, a delegation from Angola will come to Mozambique".

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Agencia de Informacao de Mocambique. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: AIM

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Zero Creativity? Diamond, Tanasha's Video Hit By Controversy
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Trade is Key to Wealth Creation in Africa - Afreximbank's Oramah
Jammeh Raped Women, Including Gambian Beauty Queen - Report
DP Ruto Isolated as Rift Widens in Kenya's Ruling Party

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.