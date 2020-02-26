Zimbabwe: Chibaya Trial Postponed to 11 March

The trial of the MDC Organising Secretary Amos Chibaya and his deputy Sibusisiwe Masara, who are facing trumped up charges of failing to stop a demonstration in 2019, has been postponed to 11 March 2020.

The defence impressed upon the magistrate that if the State fails to provide witnesses to the case on 11 March, the two must be removed from remand so that the State proceeds with summons, if it so wishes. The magistrate agreed with the defence that if the State fails to provide witnesses, then the two MDC leaders will be removed from remand.

The defence lawyers also asked the matter to be put before a different magistrate on the grounds that the magistrate presiding over the case was not impartial.

The two MDC leaders are part of a huge contingent of party leaders and activists who are being persecuted through prosecution by the Mnangagwa regime.