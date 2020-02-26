Malawi: Mutharika Says 'God Bless DPP-UDF Alliance' - to Halt Malawi's Descent Into Abyss

25 February 2020
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Zawadi Chilunga

President Peter Mutharika said his Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) and the United Democratic Front (UDF) have formed an alliance to unite Malawians and develop the country.

Mutharika promised to work together to halt the country's descent into the abyss following a divisive 2019 elections with some violent activities by some opposition groups calculated to turn the country into a lawless society.

The President said he was "particularly glad" to welcome UDF brothers and sisters in reconstructing a nation that is responsive to the urgent need for prosperity.

"As you all know, we [DPP and UDF] belong to one family even though we had taken different paths.

"We hold similar values. We are both democratic, peaceful and development - oriented parties," said Mutharika as he was clad in yellow UDF cap while his counterpart Atupele Muluzi was donning the DPP blue cap.

Mutharika said DPP and UDF share "similar aspiration" to improve the living standards of all Malawians in the country.

"We are determined to achieve this," said Mutharika, further disclosing "we will work as an alliance as we discuss the possibility of a coalition."

"Our goal is to unite and develop this country," said Mutharika.

The President concluded his statement by saying: "May God bless the alliance."

Political analysts have since touted UDF as a party that can add more value in terms of extra votes to DPP in the fresh presidential election.

