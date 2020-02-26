Lesotho: Motaung Confident of Winning Econet Rugby League

MASERU Warriors coach Morapeli Motaung is confident that his side will win the Econet Rugby League Phase 1 this season.

Morapeli's comments came on the back of his side's 3-53 trouncing of Giants Rugby Club on Saturday at Machabeng Ground.

"Our chances of winning the first phase of the league are very high," Morapeli said adding: "We are the only team that hasn't conceded a try in the campaign yet".

Each team plays five games per phase and the Saturday win was Warriors' third consecutive victory since the resumption of the league on the 25th January 2020 and the coach hopes they can keep the momentum in the last two games of the current phase.

In their first game, Warriors won 16-9 over Mabote Beavers and went on to beat defending champions- LDF 9-17 a fortnight ago.

"We are left with only two games against NUL Spears and Roma Kings and out of the two, the only team that can give us problems is NUL. However, I have told my players that there is no small in the league, so we approach the games in the same manner. That's the same way we are approaching the match against."

Following the weekend result, Warriors toppled NUL Spears from the summit of the league leaving them in second. Warriors and NUL Spears are tied on 13 points. However, Warriors have a superior goals tally (75) compared to Spears' 45.

Spears are now on a three-match unbeaten run after edging Mabote Beavers 5-3 in their last match,

Spears coach Alecs Basitang said their aim is to win the first phase but was worried about poor officiating in the league.

"We are working hard to win in the hope that we will win the first phase however, the only problem is that as an expatriate, everyone is hoping that I fail. The situation is so bad that even match officials seem to be working against my team.

"It's completely unprofessional but we are looking forward to winning our remaining games," Basitang said.

Spears started the ongoing race with a 3-6 victory over LDF.

Prior to Saturday's game, Spears had thumped new comers-Roma Kings 74-12.

LDF also beat Roma Kings 56-9 on Saturday.