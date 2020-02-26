Malawi: Chakwera to Resign As MP

25 February 2020
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Wanga Gwede

Malawi Congress Party (MCP) presidential candidate Lazarus Chakwera is expected to tender his resigned as member of Parliament (MP) for Lilongwe North West to comply with the Constitution before presenting his presidential nomination papers for May 19 2020 fresh presidential election as ordered by the Constitutional Court on February 3.

Chakwera's impending resignation will be in line with constitutional requirements to vie for the office of the president.

Section 80 (7)(e) of the Constitution reads: "No person shall be eligible for nomination as a candidate for election as President or First Vice-President or for appointment as First-Vice President or Second Vice-President if that person is a holder of a public office or a member of Parliament unless that person first resigns."

Speaker of National Assembly Catheren Gotani Hara will give a notice of vacancy of the seat in Lilongwe North West Constituency in accordance with Section 63 (2) of the Constitution.

If he loses the presidency in the fresh elections, Chakwera will hope to win his seat back to return to parliament through a bye-election.

