Zimbabwe: Asset Recovery - Zacc Identifies U.S.$7 Billion Cash, Properties

25 February 2020
The Herald (Harare)

The Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (ZACC) said they have so far identified US$7 billion in cash and properties worldwide stashed by former and current senior Government officials as it intensifies its efforts to recover ill-gotten wealth from the country.

Zacc chairperson Justice Loice Matanda-Moyo said some of the properties and cash are stashed in Switzerland, the United Kingdom, United States of America, Singapore, Hong Kong, Malaysia, Mauritius and Spain, among others.

She revealed this during an interview with The Herald on the side-lines of a three-day workshop on asset recovery currently underway in Harare. The workshop is sponsored by the World Bank and the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC).

Justice Matanda-Moyo said they will soon initiate the process of repatriating the monies back once the paper work is in order.

"Informally, we have now identified US$7 billion cash and property all over the world which were siphoned by our former and current leaders including private individuals. We got this information informally. So, now we have to formalise the process so that we start the processes of repatriating the monies back home.

"The purpose of this training is to equip our officers in the techniques of repatriation of stolen funds back home. This workshop is sponsored by the World Bank and UNODC from the Stolen Asset Recovery Initiative (STAR).

"They are teaching us on the various jurisdictions and how we can interact with officials from those various jurisdictions, who we can engage and who we can actually work with in order to ensure that all those monies are repatriated back to Zimbabwe," she said.

Officials from the Zacc, Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP), Zimbabwe Revenue Authority (Zimra), National Prosecuting Authority (NPA), Department of Immigration, the Financial Intelligence Unit and the Special Anti-Corruption Unit are attending the training workshop.

Read the original article on The Herald.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: The Herald

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Trade is Key to Wealth Creation in Africa - Afreximbank's Oramah
Zero Creativity? Diamond, Tanasha's Video Hit By Controversy
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Jammeh Raped Women, Including Gambian Beauty Queen - Report
Nigeria's Economy - New Growth Numbers Stir Controversy

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.