South Africa: Mbalula Defends Appointment of Prasa Administrator As Committee Grills Him in Parliament

25 February 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Suné Payne

Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula, appearing before Parliament's transport committee, insists that the appointment of Bongisizwe Mpondo as Prasa administrator is legal and correct.

A potential court case is not slowing down Fikile Mbalula as he came out with all guns blazing in Parliament on Tuesday in defence of his appointment of Bongisizwe Mpondo, the administrator for the Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa (Prasa).

Mbalula appeared before the transport committee to speak about the appointment of Mpondo, as well as give an update on the entity's woes. But ultimately Mbalula had to defend his appointment of Mpondo who has been in this position since November 2019. Mbalula is being taken to court by activist coalition #UniteBehind on the basis that they believe the minister did not follow due process in Mpondo's appointment in December 2019. On Tuesday, many of the committee's questions were about the appointment of Mpondo and whether his appointment was illegal.

According to Mbalula, Cabinet approved placing Prasa under administration and Treasury had been informed of this decision. But #UniteBehind argues that in terms of Section 29 of the Legal Succession to the South African Transport Services Act, the judicial management of Prasa may only happen under...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Copyright © 2020 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.