South Africa: Mbalula Defends Appointment of Prasa Administrator As Committee Grills Him in Parliament

analysis

Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula, appearing before Parliament's transport committee, insists that the appointment of Bongisizwe Mpondo as Prasa administrator is legal and correct.

A potential court case is not slowing down Fikile Mbalula as he came out with all guns blazing in Parliament on Tuesday in defence of his appointment of Bongisizwe Mpondo, the administrator for the Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa (Prasa).

Mbalula appeared before the transport committee to speak about the appointment of Mpondo, as well as give an update on the entity's woes. But ultimately Mbalula had to defend his appointment of Mpondo who has been in this position since November 2019. Mbalula is being taken to court by activist coalition #UniteBehind on the basis that they believe the minister did not follow due process in Mpondo's appointment in December 2019. On Tuesday, many of the committee's questions were about the appointment of Mpondo and whether his appointment was illegal.

According to Mbalula, Cabinet approved placing Prasa under administration and Treasury had been informed of this decision. But #UniteBehind argues that in terms of Section 29 of the Legal Succession to the South African Transport Services Act, the judicial management of Prasa may only happen under...