South Africa: Makhura Reiterates Plans to Boost Gauteng Economy, As Cannabis and Renewable Energy Make an Appearance

During his State of the Province Address on Tuesday, Premier David Makhura took the opportunity to unveil Gauteng's 'plan of action'. The plan fortifies many of the commitments that the premier has made in the past, but faintly notes the progress. Where new projects were announced, details were scant.

Contained in an 85-page document, Gauteng's plan of action prioritises economic growth, unemployment, increasing the province's per capita gross domestic product and infrastructure, to name a few.

The plan was announced during Premier David Makhura's State of the Province Address (SOPA) held in Ga-Rankuwa, Pretoria on Tuesday 25 February.

"Our first and foremost economic goal is to grow the economy in order to massively increase the number of new jobs while sustaining existing jobs in Gauteng," Makhura said.

According to the premier, this will be made possible by focusing on high growth sectors and new industries that have the potential to create new jobs. These industries include, but are not limited to, energy, transportation and logistics, ICT, tourism and agribusiness.

Makhura singled out the cannabis industry as one such budding sector of the province's economy with enormous potential to create jobs.

"Any country that forgets about it will be left behind,"...