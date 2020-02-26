South Africa: Low-Budget SOPA Heavy On Drama and Promises

25 February 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Estelle Ellis

The Eastern Cape premier's State of the Province Address was dominated by announcements of multibillion-rand construction projects, even though some have already been years in the making.

Eastern Cape Premier Oscar Mabuyane's State of the Province Address (SOPA) was done on a budget of R500,000, according to the press briefings before the event - much less than last year - but it remained heavy on promises of jobs and infrastructure development.

He called on South African Airways to reinstate flights to the province to boost tourism in the region. Flights between Johannesburg, East London and Port Elizabeth have been cancelled from March 1 after the airline went into business rescue.

Before the commencement of his speech, members of the Economic Freedom Fighters were asked by speaker Helen Sauls-August to remove themselves from the chamber as they were inappropriately dressed. The party's signature red overalls are not considered proper attire in the legislature.

EFF national spokesperson Vuyani Pambo has called for an inquiry into their removal.

"These are the same overalls that the EFF wears in the National Assembly and for arms of government beneath the National Assembly. To attempt to enforce ridiculous dress codes not only reveals ideological inferiority but...

