South Africa: There Are Cowards Among Us

opinion

Today we have comrades who blatantly defend the indefensible, who support Jacob Zuma despite the fact that he ruined our country and actively allowed corrupt practices to take root.

Solomon Kalushi Mahlangu was a South African operative of the military wing of the African National Congress, Umkhonto we Sizwe (MK). He was wrongfully convicted of murder and unjustly hanged in 1979. Mahlangu's trial started in the Supreme Court on 7 November 1977. I was five years old at the time. In its judgment, the court found that Mahlangu and his co-accused, Mondy Johannes Motloung, had acted with common purpose and that it consequently did not matter which of the two did the shooting and killing.

Mahlangu was convicted on all counts and given the death sentence. The court refused him leave to appeal. Before going to the gallows he reportedly said: "Tell my people that I love them and that they must continue the fight. My blood will nourish the tree that will bear the fruits of freedom, aluta continua!"

Aluta continua: the struggle continues.

It continues with corrupt people at the helm of the ANC, with looters at provincial leadership levels. The struggle continues with many comrades defending the...