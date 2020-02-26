South Africa: There Are Cowards Among Us

26 February 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
opinion By Oscar Van Heerden

Today we have comrades who blatantly defend the indefensible, who support Jacob Zuma despite the fact that he ruined our country and actively allowed corrupt practices to take root.

Solomon Kalushi Mahlangu was a South African operative of the military wing of the African National Congress, Umkhonto we Sizwe (MK). He was wrongfully convicted of murder and unjustly hanged in 1979. Mahlangu's trial started in the Supreme Court on 7 November 1977. I was five years old at the time. In its judgment, the court found that Mahlangu and his co-accused, Mondy Johannes Motloung, had acted with common purpose and that it consequently did not matter which of the two did the shooting and killing.

Mahlangu was convicted on all counts and given the death sentence. The court refused him leave to appeal. Before going to the gallows he reportedly said: "Tell my people that I love them and that they must continue the fight. My blood will nourish the tree that will bear the fruits of freedom, aluta continua!"

Aluta continua: the struggle continues.

It continues with corrupt people at the helm of the ANC, with looters at provincial leadership levels. The struggle continues with many comrades defending the...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Daily Maverick

Most Popular
Central African Republic
Business
Senegal
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Zero Creativity? Diamond, Tanasha's Video Hit By Controversy
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Trade is Key to Wealth Creation in Africa - Afreximbank's Oramah
Jammeh Raped Women, Including Gambian Beauty Queen - Report
Nigeria's Economy - New Growth Numbers Stir Controversy

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.