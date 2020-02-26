South Africa: SOPA - Premier to Act On Gender-Based Violence

analysis

The premier of the Eastern Cape, Oscar Mabuyane, in his State of the Province Address (SOPA) on Tuesday, promised that his government will roll out monthly gender-based violence awareness campaigns and more police reservists for traditional areas.

Eastern Cape is hard-hit by violence against women and children, with more than 30,000 crimes with women and children as the victims recorded between April 2018 and March 2019 and dismal conviction rates, according to statistics released by the MEC for Roads, Transport and Safety, Weziwe Tikana last year.

During his State of the Province Address (SOPA) on Tuesday, Eastern Cape Premier Oscar Mabuyane announced that his government will roll out monthly "practical awareness campaigns" in communities to combat this scourge. The Eastern Cape government is launching its gender-based violence and femicide emergency response plan on Wednesday.

"The United Nations has declared the 25th of every month as an International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women. We are called upon to observe this day by wearing an orange ribbon to raise awareness against gender based violence. In our province we will go a step further by ensuring that on the 25th of every month we roll out practical awareness campaigns in...