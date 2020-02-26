South Africa: Mysterious Fire Destroys Documents of Law Firm Linked to Western Cape Judge Implicated in R8 Million Trust Shortfall

analysis

First, the files in a strike-off application by the Legal Practice Council of two attorneys and the law firm linked to Judge Mushtak Parker went "missing" from the Western Cape High Court. Now, a mysterious fire at the firm's offices has destroyed documents.

The fire at the offices of Parker Khan Inc in Lansdowne, Cape Town, during the early hours of the morning of Tuesday, 25 February, destroyed what could be vital evidence in the controversial matter. Police are investigating.

Case No 22707/19, from the time it was lodged by the Legal Practice Council (LPC) with the Cape High Court on 25 January 2020, has been at the centre of a series of inexplicable and baffling twists and turns.

Firstly, the voluminous papers in the application by the LPC for Abdurahman Khan and Irfan Parker, of Parker & Khan Inc to be prevented from practising as attorneys pending an application to strike their names from the Roll of Legal Practitioners went "missing" from Room One at the Cape High Court.

The two attorneys are accused of misappropriating R8-million from the firm's trust account. The firm was co-founded by Western Cape High Court Judge Mushtak Parker, who left it after becoming...