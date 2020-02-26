South Africa: Mysterious Fire Destroys Documents of Law Firm Linked to Western Cape Judge Implicated in R8 Million Trust Shortfall

26 February 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Marianne Thamm

First, the files in a strike-off application by the Legal Practice Council of two attorneys and the law firm linked to Judge Mushtak Parker went "missing" from the Western Cape High Court. Now, a mysterious fire at the firm's offices has destroyed documents.

The fire at the offices of Parker Khan Inc in Lansdowne, Cape Town, during the early hours of the morning of Tuesday, 25 February, destroyed what could be vital evidence in the controversial matter. Police are investigating.

Case No 22707/19, from the time it was lodged by the Legal Practice Council (LPC) with the Cape High Court on 25 January 2020, has been at the centre of a series of inexplicable and baffling twists and turns.

Firstly, the voluminous papers in the application by the LPC for Abdurahman Khan and Irfan Parker, of Parker & Khan Inc to be prevented from practising as attorneys pending an application to strike their names from the Roll of Legal Practitioners went "missing" from Room One at the Cape High Court.

The two attorneys are accused of misappropriating R8-million from the firm's trust account. The firm was co-founded by Western Cape High Court Judge Mushtak Parker, who left it after becoming...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Daily Maverick

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Zero Creativity? Diamond, Tanasha's Video Hit By Controversy
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Trade is Key to Wealth Creation in Africa - Afreximbank's Oramah
Jammeh Raped Women, Including Gambian Beauty Queen - Report
Nigeria's Economy - New Growth Numbers Stir Controversy

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.