Ghana: NGO Presents Items to Senior Correctional Centre in Accra

The Centre for Citizens Empowerment (CCE), an NGO last Friday presented assorted items to the Senior Correctional Centre (formerly Borstal Institute) at Roman Ridge in Accra as part of its charitable gesture to needy institutions in the society.

The items which included hand washing buckets with washing liquid soap, T-rolls, biscuits, chocolates and assorted drinks were meant to show their love to the young offenders.

The CCE has also adopted the centre as its Borstal Institute Project.

As part of the adoption project, the CCE has entered into a partnership agreement with the centre through which two members of the organisation who are retired magistrates, namely, Johanna Abena Yankson, Vice Chairperson of the Board of Directors of CCE and Janet Awo Bakudie are providing free teaching and mentorship services to the young Ghanaians.

In an interaction with some of them, Madam Johanna Abena Yankson, encouraged them to take their studies serious to become important people in the society.

"I know you want to become doctors, pastors, lawyers, among others, in future and you would have to learn hard to achieve your aim. We are here to let you know that we love you and we would continue to support you," she said.

Mr Daniel Owusu-Koranteng, chairman of the Board of Directors of the CCE, admonished the young imates to take advantage of the opportunities being offered at the correctional centre to enable them to play leadership roles in Ghana's development.

Mr Isaac Asare, acting Executive Director of the CCE, in his remarks said that the Centre for Citizens Empowerment is a non-profit organisation that provides access to justice support services to the citizenry, particularly the poor and vulnerable in society.

The centre, he noted, supports the poor and vulnerable through legal aid services and alternative dispute resolution services.

As part of the centre's support to the vulnerable in society, CCE identified the Borstal Institute as one of the avenues that CCE can support the vulnerable through mentorship programmes for the imates.

The items were received by Frances K. Agbomazi on behalf of the centre.